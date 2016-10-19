BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eiger announces first patient dosed in phase 2 study of pegylated interferon lambda in hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection
* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals - LIMT HDV is currently enrolling at University of Auckland in New Zealand with additional sites planned in Israel , Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: