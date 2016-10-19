BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Cerulean Pharma Inc
* Cerulean announces $20 million firm commitment at-the-market stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund
* Cerulean Pharma immediately following execution of purchase agreement, aspire purchased 800,000 shares of common stock for $1.25 per share
* Cerulean Pharma in connection with entering into purchase agreement, Cerulean issued 700,000 commitment shares to Aspire
* Cerulean has right to sell up to remaining $19.0 million of its common stock to aspire over a 24-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: