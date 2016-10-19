BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Cerulean Pharma Inc
* Cerulean Pharma Inc says company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Novartis
* Cerulean Pharma Inc says Cerulean will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments plus sales royalties for each target
* Cerulean Pharma -following regulatory approval of NDC products, co can earn single-digit to low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for each NDC product
* Cerulean Pharma - under terms of agreement co is also eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones for each target
* Collaboration with Novartis will create nanoparticle-drug conjugates directed at up to five targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: