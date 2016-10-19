BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Fcau.N :
* Fca US - recalling an estimated 182,743 suvs in u.s. To replace wiring that may, in certain crash events, disconnect from vehicles' impact sensors
* Fca US Llc - is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or customer complaints
* Fca US Llc - campaign affects certain 2016 and 2017 jeep wrangler suvs, however, the model-year 2017 vehicles are all in company hands Source text bit.ly/2dzTkXs Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: