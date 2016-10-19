BRIEF-Agilent Technologies reports Q2 EPS $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 19 UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd :
* Retirement of Ang Beng Teck as executive director and chief executive officer
* Re-designation of Lee Keck Keong from non-executive director to executive director and appointment as chief executive officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entellus Medical says CMS has established a unique billing code and payment for endoscopic balloon dilation to treat eustachian tube dysfunction