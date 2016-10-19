Oct 19 Pioneer Global Group Ltd :

* Total consideration for sale shares and sale loans is based on agreed value of hk$648.0 million for property

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company with effect from 20 oct

* Chance advance, entered into share purchase agreement with wing hing electric trading co ltd, wong wing keung and glorious ocean investment

* Agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of maxforte, being holding company of property

