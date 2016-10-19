Oct 19 Oakbay Investments Pty Ltd:

* Van Der Merwe Associates (VDMA) notified Minister Of Finance's attorneys, of Oakbay Group of Companies intention to oppose application

* VDMA notified Oakbay's intention to oppose unless Minister Of Finance withdraws application and tenders costs by Oct.19

* Attorneys for Minister Of Finance declined offer to withdraw application and tender costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)