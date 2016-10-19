Oct 19 Xoma Corp :

* Xoma Corp says UK's MHRA has accepted in principle co's proposal to initiate a multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of xoma 358

* Xoma -MHRA accepted initiatiation of multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of Xoma 358 in children two years and older diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism

* Xoma -upon formal review and acceptance, co to launch its first multi-dose extended treatment clinical study for xoma 358 in chi patients over age of two