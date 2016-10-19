Oct 19 Lloyd's Of London Ltd

* Lloyd's publishes interim management statement Q3 2016

* Lloyd's of London- although market conditions remain challenging, Lloyd's remains in robust financial shape

* Lloyd's of London - Q3 central assets for solvency increased to 3,504 mln stg (December 2015: 3,338 mln stg) on a Solvency II basis

* Lloyd's of London - during period there have been no events that have resulted in any material changes to our expectations for full year.

* Lloyd's of London - says bond markets saw a further fall in yields leading to mark to market gains and a healthy level of return for investment grade asset class

* Financial markets were relatively stable over quarter, supported by further central bank measures in aftermath of eu referendum

* Society's investments returned 239 mln stg, or 7.9 pct, during period (2015: losses of £(6)m, (0.2)pct)

* Lloyd's of london - amount includes foreign exchange gains arising from society currency exposure to us dollars which contributed approximately £90m.