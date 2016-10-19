Oct 19 China Environmental Energy Investment Ltd

* Acquired on-market a total of 21 million GPSL shares in a series of transactions

* Acquisition for an aggregate purchase price of hk$17.7 million

* Disposed on-market of a total of 149.4 million stl shares in a series of transactions

* Group disposed STL shares for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of hk$11.7 million

* As a result of disposal group is expected to recognize a loss of approximately hk$13.87 million