Oct 19 Vilmorin & Cie Sa :
* FY net profit 60.8 million euros ($66.66 million)
* Decided to propose to annual general meeting of
shareholders of December 9, 2016 a dividend of 1.10 euros per
share
* FY operating income 100.3 million euros versus 100.2
million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net profit 60.8 million euros versus 75.9
million euros year ago
* Vilmorin & Cie's ambition for 2016-2017 is to increase its
like-for-like consolidated sales significantly at same rate as
in 2015-2016
* 2016-2017 objective of achieving a current operating
margin at same level as 2015-2016
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
