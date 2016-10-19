BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Worldline SA :
* Q3 revenue: 294 million euros ($322.31 million), up +0.2 pct organically
* Q3 free cash flow: 40 million euros
* Full year 2016 Worldline standalone objectives confirmed
* At end of September 2016, backlog was 1.7 billion euros, stable at 1.4 years of revenue Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ekN3NF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock