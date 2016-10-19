BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 GE Aviation:
* Completed initial ground testing of first full GE9X development engine, which will power Boeing's 777X aircraft Source text - (bit.ly/1VQQMou)
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock