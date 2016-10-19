Oct 19 High Co SA :

* Q3 gross profit 19.1 million euros ($20.94 million) versus 17.0 million euros a year ago

* Increases guidance for 2016

* Expects FY 2016 gross margin above 11 percent at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)