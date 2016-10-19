BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial acquires Hudson & Marshall
* Fidelity national financial, inc. Announces acquisition of hudson & marshall
Oct 19 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Says presents adjusted budget for 2016/17
* Says new business in 2016 still low; optimised compliance system for restart
* Says greatly increased business volume and positive operating result expected for FY 2017
* Says projects a low business volume of 5 million to 10 million euros ($5.48 million - $10.96 million) for twelve months of year 2016
* Says therefore a negative operating result
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock