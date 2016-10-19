BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
Oct 19 Also Holding AG :
* Also and Innovix Distribution agree on strategic partnership
* Partnership to bring a wide range of local and global vertical-focused cloud services to SMB and Enterprise customers in South-East Asia and Hong Kong in November 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2eRJqSJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* John Mengucci assumes expanded responsibilities as chief operating officer to enhance CACI growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: