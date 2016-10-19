BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - Completed a term securitization transaction involving issuance of $325 million of asset-backed notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S