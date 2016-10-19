BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 Tristate Capital Holdings Inc
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.
* Tristate Capital Holdings Inc - Aberdeen and board of directors of Tristate Capital have approved transaction
* Tristate Capital Holdings - Following a strategic review of its U.S. fixed income business, Aberdeen decided to exit U.S. core and core plus business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: