BRIEF-Agilent Technologies reports Q2 EPS $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 19 CDC -
* CDC provides update on multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O157:H7 infections linked to beef products produced by Adams Farm
* CDC - Multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli O157:H7 infections linked to beef products produced by Adams appears to be over
* CDC - Since last update on September 24 regarding outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli O157:H7 infections, 4 additional sick people were reported Source text (bit.ly/2dqINu9)
* Entellus Medical says CMS has established a unique billing code and payment for endoscopic balloon dilation to treat eustachian tube dysfunction