Oct 19 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- units entered into fifth amendment to company's existing credit agreement dated as of December 9, 2013 - SEC filing

* Intrawest Resorts-amendment decreased applicable margin for base rate loans and eurodollar rate loans under term loan from 3% to 2.5% and from 4.00% to 3.50% Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eGiara] Further company coverage: