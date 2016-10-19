UPDATE 2-Tunisia forces clash with protesters, one killed, stations burned
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds details from companies, transport)
Oct 19 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- units entered into fifth amendment to company's existing credit agreement dated as of December 9, 2013 - SEC filing
* Intrawest Resorts-amendment decreased applicable margin for base rate loans and eurodollar rate loans under term loan from 3% to 2.5% and from 4.00% to 3.50% Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eGiara] Further company coverage:
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds details from companies, transport)
* Ares capital - on may 22, 2017, co notified u.s. Bank national association of co's election to redeem $182.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding