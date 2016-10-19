Oct 19 Rli Corp

* RLI reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 oper shr $0.37

* Q3 shr $0.50

* Q3 shr view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLI - Achieved $10.6 mln of underwriting income in Q3 on a 94.2 combined ratio, compared to $33.6 mln of underwriting income on an 81.3 combined ratio last year

* RLI Corp - RLI's net investment income for quarter fell 3.3 percent to $13.5 mln, compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly net premiums earned $ 183.6 mln vs $179.4 mln

* Qtrly consolidated revenue $ 206.4 mln vs $201 mln

* Q3 rev view $194.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S