US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 Empire Resorts Inc
* Empire resorts inc - Units, Kien Huat Realty III Limited entered into a loan agreement - SEC filing
* Empire resorts inc - Pursuant to loan agreement Kien Huat agreed to loan co's unit Montreign operating company, up to an aggregate of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock