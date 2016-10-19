BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 EPR Properties
* Declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.32 per common share
* Dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.84 per common share, an increase of 5.8% over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
