BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Alcoa Inc
* Announces revised record date for quarterly cash dividend for common stock
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09per share
* Company's separation into two publicly-traded companies is scheduled to occur on November 1, 2016
* Upon separation, Alcoa Inc. Will be renamed Arconic Inc.
* Alcoa says following separation, boards of directors of Arconic and Alcoa corporation will review and determine dividend policy of each company
* Board revised record date for Nov. 25, 2016 dividend, by moving it from November 4 to November 11, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S