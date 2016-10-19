BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd- Oyu Tolgoi Copper Production in Q3'16 declined 9.9% over Q2'16, as a result of lower recovery from phase 6 ore
* Turquoise Hill Resources-"We are confident in our ability to achieve higher end of our annual guidance"
* Turquoise Hill Resources- Q3 Oyu Tolgoi Gold Production declined 47.1% over Q2'16 due to lower grades from completion of mining phase 2 as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
