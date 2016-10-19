Oct 19 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd- Oyu Tolgoi Copper Production in Q3'16 declined 9.9% over Q2'16, as a result of lower recovery from phase 6 ore

* Turquoise Hill Resources-"We are confident in our ability to achieve higher end of our annual guidance"

* Turquoise Hill Resources- Q3 Oyu Tolgoi Gold Production declined 47.1% over Q2'16 due to lower grades from completion of mining phase 2 as expected