Oct 19 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical - Provided update on phase 2 study of vosoritide, analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP), in children with achondroplasia

* Vosoritide was generally well tolerated at all doses

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Biomarin is planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of vosoritide in infants and toddlers

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical-By 2016-end, intends to initiate 1-year,randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study in children with achondroplasia ages 5-14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: