BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 Pharmathene Inc:
* JFL Capital Management LLC reports 5.05 percent passive stake in Pharmathene Inc as of Oct 11- SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2ev3Fmc)
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: