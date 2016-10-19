Oct 20 Crown Resorts Ltd

* Update on major initiatives to enhance shareholder value

* Issued an update to market on major strategic initiatives which have been a subject of previous announcements

* Now endorsed implementation of a potential IPO of a 49% interest in some of its Australian hotels and associated retail property

* Proposed demerger is being progressed independently of potential ipo and two initiatives are not inter-conditional

* Work on proposed demerger, in particular, to obtain all necessary approvals is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )