Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 20 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Update on major initiatives to enhance shareholder value
* Issued an update to market on major strategic initiatives which have been a subject of previous announcements
* Now endorsed implementation of a potential IPO of a 49% interest in some of its Australian hotels and associated retail property
* Proposed demerger is being progressed independently of potential ipo and two initiatives are not inter-conditional
* Work on proposed demerger, in particular, to obtain all necessary approvals is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
ZUG, Switzerland, May 22 OPEC nations that deliver some of the lowest cost production will be relatively insulated from an early peak in oil demand caused by any faster-than-expected roll-out of electric vehicles, Glencore's chairman said on Monday.