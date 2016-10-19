Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC updates guidance related to local Zika transmission in Miami-Dade county, Florida

* CDC - FLDOH identified last week additional area where officials determined intensity of Zika virus transmission presents significant risk to pregnant women

* CDC - strengthening travel recommendations for pregnant women, reinforcing recommendations for use of protective measures to prevent exposure to Zika

* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who lived,traveled to Miami-Dade county

* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for pregnant women who had unprotected sex with someone who lived or traveled to Miami-Dade county