Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC updates guidance related to local Zika
transmission in Miami-Dade county, Florida
* CDC - FLDOH identified last week additional area where
officials determined intensity of Zika virus transmission
presents significant risk to pregnant women
* CDC - strengthening travel recommendations for pregnant
women, reinforcing recommendations for use of protective
measures to prevent exposure to Zika
* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for
pregnant women who lived,traveled to Miami-Dade county
* CDC- updating recommendations to emphasize testing for
pregnant women who had unprotected sex with someone who lived or
traveled to Miami-Dade county