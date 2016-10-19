Oct 19 Pfizer Inc :
* CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices votes to
recommend new dosing schedule for vaccination with trumenba
(meningococcal Group B vaccine)
* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for persons at increased
risk for meningococcal disease, 3 doses of trumenba should be
administered at 0, 1-2,6 months
* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend for use during serogroup B
outbreaks, 3 doses of trumenba should be administered at 0, 1-2,
and 6 months
* CDC's ACIP voted to recommend when given to minors not at
increased risk for meningococcal disease, 2 doses of trumenba to
be given at 0,6 months
