BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Bangkok First Investment & Trust Pcl :
* Qtrly total inerest income 63.0 million baht versus 66.6 million baht; qtrly profit for period 36.5 million baht versus 22.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing