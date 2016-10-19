US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Says on October 14, issued $650.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.000 percent senior notes due 2024
* Says notes will mature on October 15, 2024- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock