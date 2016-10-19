BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 NVE Corp
* NVE Corp - total revenue for Q2 of fiscal 2017 increased slightly to $7.30 million from $7.28 million in prior-year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 Source text - (bit.ly/2eiar0X) Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S