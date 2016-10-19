BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Metabolix Inc
* Metabolix inc - effective as of october 17, 2016, oliver p. Peoples, became company's president and chief executive officer - sec filing Source text - (bit.ly/2ei7qxM) Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S