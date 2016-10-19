BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Dragonwave Inc :
* Dragonwave Inc says equipment selected for Sprint's Network Densification and Optimization Strategy
* Dragonwave Inc says its microwave backhaul equipment will be used as part of Sprint's strategy to significantly densify its network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S