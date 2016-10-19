BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.40
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc- net interest income for q3 of 2016 was $13.4 million, an increase of 12 percent when compared to q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
