US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* Dow Jones & Co announced a broad review of operations at the Wall Street Journal, driven by a significant decline in print advertising - WSJ
* Dow Jones & Co review could include a reduction of head count - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2doejhn
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock