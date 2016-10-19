Oct 19 S&P Global Ratings:

* Illinois Power Generating Co rating lowered to 'CC' on restructuring announcement

* 'CC' rating reflects IPG and IPH's announced intention to undertake a debt exchange that we consider distressed

* Negative outlook indicates high likelihood that IPH, IPG will effect debt exchange soon, through out-of-court exchange or prepacked bankruptcy process Source text (bit.ly/2etH2NM)