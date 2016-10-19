BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 S&P Global Ratings:
* Illinois Power Generating Co rating lowered to 'CC' on restructuring announcement
* 'CC' rating reflects IPG and IPH's announced intention to undertake a debt exchange that we consider distressed
* Negative outlook indicates high likelihood that IPH, IPG will effect debt exchange soon, through out-of-court exchange or prepacked bankruptcy process Source text (bit.ly/2etH2NM)
BRASILIA, May 22 The Brazilian government reduced its planned spending freeze for 2017 by 3.1 billion reais ($947.46 million) because of higher revenues, according to a fiscal report published by the planning ministry on Monday. ($1 = 3.2719 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)