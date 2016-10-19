BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Alliance Pipeline
* Alliance pipeline completes regina bypass work, to restart tomorrow
* Alliance pipeline - originally expected to re-commence commercial operations on october 19, 2016
* Alliance pipeline-commercial service would not resume as planned due to delay in maintenance activities at facility in illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S