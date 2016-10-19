Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 20 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
* confirm that, on 20 october 2016, it issued u.s.$750 million worth of subordinated notes.
* issue of subordinated notes by cba will not have a material impact on cba's financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Updates 2017 guidance and declares second quarter dividend