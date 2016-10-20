Oct 20 Public Bank Bhd

* qtrly net profit 1.24 billion rgt versus 1.20 billion rgt

* qtrly revenue 5.03 billion rgt versus 4.91 billion rgt

* qtrly net interest income 1.74 billion rgt versus 1.63 billion rgt

* common equity tier i ("cet i") capital ratio 10.961%, as at 30 sept 2016

* no dividend has been proposed for the 3rd quarter ended 30 september 2016.