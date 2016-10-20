BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Public Bank Bhd
* qtrly net profit 1.24 billion rgt versus 1.20 billion rgt
* qtrly revenue 5.03 billion rgt versus 4.91 billion rgt
* qtrly net interest income 1.74 billion rgt versus 1.63 billion rgt
* common equity tier i ("cet i") capital ratio 10.961%, as at 30 sept 2016
* no dividend has been proposed for the 3rd quarter ended 30 september 2016. Source text (bit.ly/2elWxMV) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing