BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Sparebanken More :
* Strengthened Capital In Sparebanken Møre
* Q3 core tier 1 capital ratio 14.9 percent compared to 13.3 percent year ago
* Q3 net income 152 million Norwegian crowns ($18.7 million) versus 114 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net interest income 278 million crowns versus 283 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 5 million crowns versus 10 million crowns year ago
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing