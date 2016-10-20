Oct 20 Philips Lighting NV :

* Q3 adjusted EBITA of 175 million euros ($191.78 million)(Q3 2015: 139 million euros)

* Q3 sales 1.7 billion euros

* "We are on track to deliver an increase in year-on-year operational profitability and robust cash flow for the full year 2016"

* Q3 net income of 51 million euros, including 30 million euros charges for brand license, separation costs and financial expenses not applicable in 2015

* Q3 net income 51 million euros versus 73 million euros year ago

* "More cautious about comparable sales growth, as we anticipate softer market conditions in the middle east & Turkey"

* "Conditions will likely delay our return to positive comparable sales growth beyond the fourth quarter into 2017"

* Reuters poll - Q3 sales 1.81 billion euros; Q3 adjusted EBITA 157 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)