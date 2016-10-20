BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Sunrise, Salt and Swisscom have negotiated lower mobile termination rates (MTR) with each other. These new rates will be taking effect on Jan. 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility