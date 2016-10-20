BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Oct 20 Compagnie Immobiliere Limitee :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 profit before income tax of 2.7 million rupees versus 2.3 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly revenue of 5.1 million rupees versus 4.7 million rupees year ago
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing