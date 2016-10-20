Oct 20 Zooplus AG :

* Sales rise 28% in the first nine months of 2016

* Growth in Great Britain slows significantly due to depreciation of GBP currency

* Sales increase 28% to 655 million euros ($717.95 million)in first nine months of 2016 (9m 2015: 511 million euros)

* Q3 sales grow 28% to 227 million euros (Q3 2015: 178 million euros)

* Since Brexit decision, however, recorded a strong reduction in sales growth in great britain due to marked depreciation of British pound

* Rtrs Poll Avg For Zooplus AG Q3 sales was 229 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)