BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Zooplus AG :
* Sales rise 28% in the first nine months of 2016
* Growth in Great Britain slows significantly due to depreciation of GBP currency
* Sales increase 28% to 655 million euros ($717.95 million)in first nine months of 2016 (9m 2015: 511 million euros)
* Q3 sales grow 28% to 227 million euros (Q3 2015: 178 million euros)
* Since Brexit decision, however, recorded a strong reduction in sales growth in great britain due to marked depreciation of British pound
* Since Brexit decision, however, recorded a strong reduction in sales growth in great britain due to marked depreciation of British pound
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility