Oct 20 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 1.8 million euros ($1.97 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago

* Expects 2016 operating profitability to improve from 2015 Source text for Eikon:

