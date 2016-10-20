BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 1.8 million euros ($1.97 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago
* Expects 2016 operating profitability to improve from 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility