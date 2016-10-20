BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Q3 rental income 508 million Swedish crowns ($57.4 million) versus 485 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 276 million crowns versus 259 million crowns year ago
* Says for FY 2016 income from property management will exceed 1 billion crowns
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing