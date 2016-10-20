UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll)
Oct 20 Oriola KD Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 395.8 million euros (Reuters poll 387 million euros)
* Q3 operating profit 16.8 million euros (Reuters poll 17.5 million euros)
* Estimates its full-year net sales to remain at 2015 level on constant currency basis
* Adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at 2015 level or to increase, on a constant currency basis
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.