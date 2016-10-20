BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Klovern :
* Q3 income 708 million Swedish crowns ($80.1 million) versus 667 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 639 million crowns versus 514 million crowns year ago
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing